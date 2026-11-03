Jaya Used To Call Amitabh Bachchan ‘Lambu Ji’; Here’s Why Harivansh Rai Bachchan Stopped Her

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar, has a knack for sharing personal stories while appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati. During one such instance in KBC, the actor spoke about the nickname that his wife, Jaya Bachchan, used to call him during the beginning years of their marriage. She used to lovingly address Amitabh as ‘Lambu Ji’, until her in-laws intervened through his father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

This story was revealed when Amitabh Bachchan talked with actor Ranbir Kapoor, who appeared on the 18th season of KBC alongside his co-stars from Ramayana. It all started off in an interesting discussion about the heights of family members.

Why Did Jaya Bachchan Call Amitabh ‘Lambu Ji’?

While talking about their heights, Ranbir also mentioned how he thought of himself and his wife Alia Bhatt in photographs, along with Amitabh and Jaya. He said that he always imagined himself to be taller than Amitabh and Alia to be shorter than Jaya. In reply to this topic of conversation, Amitabh said that his height is 6’2, while Jaya is approximately 5’3 or 5’4.

It was also a reminder to Amitabh of the nickname that Jaya had been calling him, which she used in the initial days of their marriage. According to him, “Kayi saal tak woh humko Lambu Ji bola karti thi.” He also told that she finally stopped calling him by that nickname when his father advised her not to do so.

What Did Harivansh Rai Bachchan Tell Jaya?

Explaining his father’s intervention, Amitabh recalled that Harivansh Rai Bachchan had suggested Jaya either call him by his name or use another form of address.

“Babuji ne kaha ye dekho aise mat bolo ya to naam bolo ya kuch aur bolo,” Amitabh said, explaining that Jaya subsequently began calling him by his name. The actor shared the anecdote with his characteristic humour, giving viewers a glimpse into a personal moment from the Bachchan family’s early years together.

Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan’s Marriage

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973. These two actors first met during their work in films and starred together in many movies, like Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Sholay, and Chupke Chupke.

In fact, Jaya had also talked about this nickname during an interview for Filmfare magazine in 2012. Jaya said that she used to call her husband ‘Lambu Ji’ until their daughter Shweta started addressing him in the same way. Jaya said that she understood then that she had to stop calling him this nickname. The most recent incident from KBC gives yet another peek into the life of the Bachchans.

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