Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi: From learning classical dance form Kathak to match with Jayalalitha to learning Tamil every day for the multilingual biopic release, the news of Kangana Ranaut sporting four different looks sure comes as a surprise!

Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi: After rumors of Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi being put on hold, the news of Kangana Ranaut taking up four different looks sure does come like good news for all the Kangana Ranaut fans who have been eagerly waiting to see her in action. From taking extensive dance lessons to regularly learning Tamil language, Kangana Ranaut is putting in a lot of hard work to make this biopic a perfection and to give the name Jayalatiha justice.

Going by reports, it is being suggested that Kangana Ranaut is soon set to work with Captain Marvel prosthetics expert Jason Collins to sport four different looks for the movie which will depict each stage of the former Tamil Nadu minister. To give in more insights to this news, producer of the biopic, Vishnu Induri said that the pre-production stage of the movie is in full gear and currently the team is in Mysore for the recee and will star shooting as planned before after Diwali.

Furthermore, giving in more details and insights to one of the much-awaited biopics of this year, he revealed that the perfectionist, Manikarnika star, Kangana will exhibit four looks spanning different age groups. Not budgeting themselves any further, the makers have roped in Captain Marvel fame Jason Collins to do the big makeovers of Kangana. From local makeup artist to getting Hollywood names, the movie based on Jayalalitha is being made on a big budget with multiple stars in it.

#ThalaiviUpdate: Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we have roped in Hollywood Make up artist Jason Collins for Kangana's makeover. #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut — Vishnu Induri (@vishinduri) September 12, 2019

Tweeting the same, he wrote- #ThalaiviUpdate: Judgementall hai Kya previously Mentall Hia kya star, Kangana Ranaut to sport four different unique looks for the different ages in the film. current;y in the pre-production stage, the movie has signed Hollywood Make up artist Jason Collins for Kangana’s makeover. #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut.

Jason Collins has done prosthetics work in Captain Marvel, Hunger Games and Blade Runner. The film will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and under the same name Thalaivi, upon Kangana’s suggestion. The film will start rolling as per schedule without delay.

