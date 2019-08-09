Jayalalithaa biopic: Vidya Balan has recently reacted on Kangana Ranaut being chosen for Jayalalithaa biopic which was earlier offered to her. To check out her reaction, read below!

The Begum Jaan of Bollywood Vidya Balan is all set to start with her new Bollywood project where she’s going to play the role of Shakuntala Devi, an Indian mathematician also known as the human-computer. The Kahaani actress is excited to portray this role and she says that people are only aware of one side of Shakuntala Devi, but she was more than that. She was crazy and funny too and that’s what has excited her to play the role. Her generosity and skills were identified at the age of 5 when she solved a math question of 12th-grade students.

Everyone has seen Vidya playing different roles every time and coming out with something new for her fans. Being a versatile actress she likes taking up the challenging roles and doing justice to it with her performance. Her fans are eagerly waiting for this one and they believe that she will go into the skin of the character truly.

Adding up to it, Vidya said that she is really nervous to play the role as she didn’t get much time to prepare for it but she will put her 100% to it. The project is expected to go on floors in October.

Also, Vidya Balan has lined up her next project after this as well and for that, she has purchased the rights of Indira Gandhi’s web-series and she’ll start with that project after the completion of Shakuntala Devi biopic. We eagerly to wait to see her as Indira Gandhi in a web-series soon.

The Dirty Picture actress was also approached for Jayalalithaa biopic which later moved on to the Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut on which Vidya said that she has already been roped next for a web-series based on one India’s powerful lady leader, Indira Gandhi. She wants to completely focus on that to get into the character and if it was sometimes later then it would have been good for her to manage.

Currently, Vidya’s new Bollywood film Mission Mangal is on the corner to its release on the Independence Day- 15th August 2019 which also features Akshay Kumar in the lead and many other actors.

