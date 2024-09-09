Jayam Ravi Announces Divorce From Wife Aarti After 15 Years

In his heartfelt announcement, Jayam Ravi posted two notes, one in Tamil and one in English, addressing his fans and the media. (Read more below)

Jayam Ravi, renowned for his role in Ponniyin Selvan, has officially announced his divorce from his wife, Aarti, after 15 years of marriage. The actor shared this significant personal update on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that the decision was made due to “personal reasons.”

In his heartfelt announcement, Jayam Ravi posted two notes, one in Tamil and one in English, addressing his fans and the media. He began by reflecting on the journey of life, stating, “Life is a journey filled with various chapters, each presenting its own opportunities and challenges. As many of you have followed my journey both on and off screen with utmost love and support, I have always strived to be as transparent and honest with my Fans and the Media as much as possible. It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you.”

The actor emphasized that the decision to dissolve his marriage was not made hastily. He wrote, “After much thought, reflections, and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved.”

Jayam Ravi requested privacy during this challenging time and urged his fans to avoid speculating or spreading rumors. He said, “In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors, or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private.”

Concluding his note, Ravi reaffirmed his commitment to his career, stating, “My priority has always remained the same to continue bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience.”

Speculation about their marital issues began when Aarti removed all photos with Jayam Ravi from her Instagram account following their 15th wedding anniversary celebration in June.

Jayam Ravi, the son of veteran film editor A Mohan, is celebrated for his roles in films such as Jayam, Daas, Mazhai, Bommarillu, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, Bhoomi, and Siren. Aarti, the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, and Jayam Ravi have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

