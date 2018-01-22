Ravi is an actor who can fit into any role and he has got an open mind. His understanding of scripts is really sharp - he rarely gives suggestions but the one or two he does are really well-thought out and it's like coming from a seasoned director. Unless the hero of the movie - who is the driving force in terms of the economics and so on - believes in the script and is convinced it won't be possible to make such films, said director Shakti Soundar Rajan.

Ravi is an actor who can fit into any role and he has got an open mind says Shakti Soundar Rajan

A science fiction film which is set in space is a new genre not just for Tamil cinema but for Indian cinema itself. And that is exactly what director Shakti Soundar Rajan has strived to achieve with ‘Tik Tik Tik’ starring Jayam Ravi and Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz. In this chat with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, the director talks about the film, the actors and more.

NewsX: How did you come up with the script for ‘Tik Tik Tik’?

Shakti: Each time I try to look at a subject that has a new audio-visual experience for the audience. And introducing new genres is a by-product of that thought. If you take ‘Naaigal Jaakirathai’ for instance, there have been many movies featuring animals before. But I wanted to make something that has new in audio and visually as well. It gives me the confidence then to work on a film for a year or two.

NewsX: ‘Tik Tik Tik’ is your second film with Jayam Ravi.

Shakti: Ravi is an actor who can fit into any role and he has got an open mind. His understanding of scripts is really sharp – he rarely gives suggestions but the one or two he does are really well-thought out and it’s like coming from a seasoned director. Unless the hero of the movie – who is the driving force in terms of the economics and so on – believes in the script and is convinced it won’t be possible to make such films.

NewsX: Given that there’s a lot of CGI in the film, how has it come out? Some films released earlier have been criticised for poor CGI.

Shakti: A lot of people don’t attempt genres because they don’t know if the CGI is possible here. But the CGI in this film is quite seamless and pristine and is definitely of international standards.

NewsX: What is the rapport you share with Ravi?

Shakti: It’s really warm and friendly but professional at the same time. Thanks to him. he’s in the position to dictate the relationship between us since he is a big star but he’s really friendly and never oversteps professional boundaries. Even when people meet him just as a fan, the warmth comes cross. A huge portion of the film was shot on a set with a width of six feet and we had some five artists and 10 technicians in that space. Unless the artists are grounded, it would have been very difficult to shoot this film.

NewsX: You got Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz for the film.

Shakti: He’s a huge star and we didn’t know till we finished shoot and he left. Aaron had asked us about social media and we boasted oh how many followers Ravi had – but Aaron has some 3.5 million followers and his country’s population is less than that! Out of the top five films in his country, his account for four. He is so down-to-earth that we thought he was a small star. (laughs) When Yogi B came to sing the title track, he said please arrange for a selfie for me with Aaron. Even I didn’t take a selfie! (smiles)

NewsX: The audience has seen sci-fi space films from Hollywood and given that your film doesn’t have the song-and-dance and masala, how do you think the audience will receive this film?

Shakti: I think in today’s time, ‘Tik Tik Tik’ will come as a film for everyone. Content-driven films is what the mainstream audience also expects. Superstar Rajinikanth and Suriya have done sci-fi films and now Vijay is doing polished films – so even top stars are not doing typical masala films.

NewsX: The entire film revolves around Ravi.

Shakti: Yes, there’s no romance also and we didn’t need a dance master (laughs). We had enough story to tell in the 2 hours and 11 minutes so there was no need to go into sub-plots.

NewsX: Is it an edge-of-the-seat thriller?

Shakti: Yes, it will be! (smiles)