Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Jean passed away on April 13 at her home in London after a battle with dementia, leaving behind a legacy that transformed British television and inspired generations of performers.

British actress and Emmy Award-winner Jean Marsh, best known for her role as Rose Buck in the iconic period drama “Upstairs, Downstairs,” has died at the age of 90. The acclaimed actress passed away on April 13, 2025, at her home in London, following a battle with dementia.

According to a report by The New York Times, her death was confirmed by her close friend and filmmaker Lindsay-Hong, who revealed that dementia was the primary cause of her passing.

Jean Marsh: A Legacy in British Television and Theatre

Born Jean Lindsay Toren Marsh in 1934 in London to working-class parents, Marsh carved a remarkable path in the world of entertainment. Her portrayal of maid Rose Buck in “Upstairs, Downstairs” a British historical drama that aired from 1971 to 1975 earned her critical acclaim and widespread recognition. Marsh not only starred in the series but also co-created it, making her a pioneering woman in television production at the time.

Her stellar performance earned her the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1975. The series itself spanned 68 episodes and became a cultural phenomenon, often regarded as one of the greatest British dramas of all time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Career Highlights Beyond ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’

Jean Marsh’s versatility extended beyond television. She appeared in a variety of films, including Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy classic Willow, and made notable appearances in the Alfred Hitchcock Presents series. Her last on-screen appearance was a cameo in the 2022 Disney+ reboot of Willow, paying tribute to her earlier work.

In recognition of her contributions to drama and the arts, Marsh was honored with the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

Marsh is remembered as a trailblazing figure in British entertainment not just as an actress, but as a creative force behind one of the most beloved period dramas in history. Her work continues to influence generations of actors and creators in film, television, and theatre.

ALSO READ: End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After Prolonged Illness