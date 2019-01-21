JEE Main Examination 2019: The application process for the Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations will start in February 2019. The application window will stay open from February 8 till March 7, 2019. The interested candidates can apply through the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main Examination 2019: The registration process for the Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations is all set to begin in February 2019. It will be available for candidates from February 8 to March 7, 2019. The interested candidates can apply through the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The examinations will begin from April 6 and it will end on April 20, 2019. The results will be declared on April 30, 2019.

Here are the steps to apply for JEE Main II registration. The admit card will be made available from March 18, 2019.

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application process link’

Step 3: It is necessary for all the candidates to fill all the required details.

Step 4: Click on the option ‘Submit’

Step 5: Once the application process gets completed, download it.

Step 6: Take out a print out for future use

Syllabus

1. Physics

This section include questions on general topics, gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, solid state, solutions, surface chemistry and nuclear chemistry. In will also include the general topics, mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.

Inorganic Chemistry

It includes the sections like isolation/preparation and properties of non-metals, preparation and properties of compounds, transition elements (3D series), ores and minerals, extractive metallurgy and principles of quality analysis.

Organic chemistry

The section includes the concepts, preparation/properties/reactions of alkanes/alkynes, reactions of benzene, phenols, characteristic reactions, carbohydrates, amino acids and peptides, properties and uses of important polymers and practical organic chemistry.

Mathematics:

The candidates need to answer on the questions such as questions on algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.

Eligibility

Educational qualifications: The interested candidates should be a pass out of two examination with Science as a stream (Physics, Chemistry, Maths). He/she should have acquired 50 per cent marks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More