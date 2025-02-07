Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All You Need To Know About Bride, Groom And Special Gifts

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to marry his fiancée Diva Shah in an intimate ceremony today. Despite being a low-key event, the wedding has created significant buzz on social media, with many speculating about the grandeur of the occasion.

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to marry his fiancée Diva Shah in an intimate ceremony today. Despite being a low-key event, the wedding has created significant buzz on social media, with many speculating about the grandeur of the occasion. However, Gautam Adani, India’s second richest man, clarified that the wedding would be a simple and traditional affair. Addressing rumors that international pop star Taylor Swift would perform at the celebration, he firmly denied them. “Jeet’s wedding is on the 7th of February. Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner,” he said last month.

Key Details About Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s Wedding

Who Are the Bride and Groom?

Jeet Adani is the Director of Adani Airports and the younger son of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. His fiancée, Diva Shah, is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. The couple’s wedding is set to take place on February 7, 2025, in Ahmedabad.

Wedding and Pre-Wedding Celebrations

The pre-wedding festivities are being held at Shantivan, the grand residence of the Adani family in Ahmedabad. The main wedding ceremony will take place at Shantigram, the Adani township in the city. Videos circulating on social media show the venues beautifully illuminated ahead of the celebrations.

Although the wedding date has been officially confirmed, the family has not disclosed the exact time of the auspicious wedding muhurat.

Guest List and Attendees

The wedding is expected to be a private event attended by close family members and friends. Among those present at the pre-wedding festivities was entrepreneur and socialite Pinky Reddy, who was spotted at Shantivan.

In addition, Jeet Adani, who is an advocate for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), has ensured that his wedding includes a special initiative to support the cause. Representatives from NGOs and skilled artisans have been invited to be a part of the celebrations.

A Special Touch for the Guests

As part of the wedding arrangements, the NGO Family of Disabled has handcrafted painted glassware, plates, and accessories for the ceremony. Furthermore, in keeping with tradition, guests attending the wedding will receive handwoven Paithani sarees, specially designed by 400 artisans. These sarees, sourced from the well-known Jagdish Ji Shankari Paithani Sarees in Nashik, will be gifted to attendees as a token of appreciation.

No International Performers at the Event

Contrary to speculation, no international celebrities are expected to perform at the wedding. Earlier rumors suggesting that musician Shankar Mahadevan would be part of the celebrations were also dismissed. A source confirmed that despite being seen at Ahmedabad airport, Mahadevan has no scheduled performance at the event.

Traditional Mehendi Ceremony

Ahead of the big day, Diva Shah’s mehendi ceremony was held on February 5. Her mehendi was applied by renowned henna artist Sona Mistry, adding a touch of elegance to the pre-wedding celebrations.

As Jeet Adani and Diva Shah begin a new chapter in their lives, the wedding remains a blend of tradition and personal values, making it a unique and heartwarming celebration.

