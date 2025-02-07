Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah's pre-wedding had a lively Bhangra act by Gurdeep Mehndi. The grand wedding is set for February 7 in a traditional ceremony.

Gautam Adani’s son, Jeet Adani, and Diva Jaimin Shah celebrated their pre-wedding event with a spectacular Bhangra performance on February 6.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

At the grand event, Gurdeep Mehndi, son of legendary singer Daler Mehndi, set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance. He sang the popular track “Dhol Baje Dum Dum” and joined the couple in an impromptu Bhangra dance, making the celebration even more memorable.

Dressed in stunning traditional attire, Jeet and Diva danced enthusiastically, adding to the lively atmosphere of the event.

Speaking about the wedding while attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Gautam Adani stated:

“Jeet’s wedding is scheduled for February 7. Our activities are like ordinary people. The ceremony will be very simple and conducted in full traditional ways.”

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Journey to Marriage

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah on March 12, 2023, in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The much-anticipated wedding of Jeet and Diva will take place today, February 7, in a traditional and intimate ceremony, as per the family’s wishes.

ALSO READ: How Much Is Gautam Adani Spending On His Son Jeet Adani’s Wedding?