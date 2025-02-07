Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending The Big Day?

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s grand wedding in Ahmedabad blends tradition, philanthropy, and business legacies, with an intimate yet impactful celebration.

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending The Big Day?


Jeet Adani, the younger son of business magnate Gautam Adani, is set to marry Diva Shah on February 7, 2025, in an opulent ceremony at Shantigram, the lavish Adani township in Ahmedabad. The much-awaited wedding is already making headlines, and here’s everything you need to know about the extravagant celebrations, guest list, and special initiatives planned by the couple.

Where and When is the Wedding?

The grand event will take place at Shantigram, an exclusive township owned by the Adani Group in Ahmedabad. Known for its luxurious infrastructure and elite ambiance, the venue is set to be the perfect backdrop for this high-profile wedding. While the wedding date is February 7, 2025, pre-wedding festivities have already begun earlier this week.

Pre-Wedding Celebrations

The Adani family commenced the wedding festivities on February 5 at their residence, Shantivan, also located in Ahmedabad. The intimate gathering was attended by close family and friends, setting the stage for what promises to be a spectacular wedding celebration.

Jeet Adani Diva Shah bhangra dance video - Jeet Adani Diva Shah steal the show with Bhangra at pre wedding celebrations video - India Today

Guest List

Despite speculation about international celebrities attending, Gautam Adani has denied rumors about pop icon Taylor Swift being on the guest list. Instead, the celebrations will be a private affair, with close friends and family members in attendance, making the wedding exclusive yet intimate.

Traditional Jain and Gujarati Rituals

The wedding ceremony will adhere to traditional Jain and Gujarati customs, highlighting the family’s deep cultural roots. Unlike extravagant celebrity weddings, this event will embrace simplicity, spirituality, and meaningful traditions, creating an atmosphere of elegance and grace.

A Wedding with a Purpose

In a commendable philanthropic move, Jeet Adani and Diva Shah are using their wedding to support social causes. The couple has pledged Rs 10 lakh annually to sponsor 500 weddings for women with disabilities. Their generosity doesn’t stop there—they have also collaborated with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) and designer Manish Malhotra to create custom-made shawls as part of the wedding gifts. Additionally, the NGO has crafted hand-painted plates and glassware, ensuring that even the finest details of the wedding reflect a commitment to social responsibility.

Meet the Bride and Groom

Jeet Adani, a director at Adani Airports, has been an integral part of the Adani Group since 2019. He previously worked in the company’s CFO office and holds a degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Despite being part of one of India’s most powerful business families, Jeet has maintained a low-profile media presence, focusing on his professional growth.

Image

Diva Shah, the daughter of prominent diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, comes from a family with deep ties to the diamond industry. Her family business, C. Dinesh and Co. Pvt. Ltd., is well-established in the market. Like Jeet, Diva also prefers to keep a low profile in the public eye, making their upcoming wedding a largely private affair.

Gautam Adani’s Take on the Wedding

Gautam Adani has emphasized that the wedding will not be an extravagant display of wealth but rather a meaningful and traditional celebration. A Ganga Aarti was performed in Prayagraj as a pre-wedding ritual to seek blessings for the couple, reinforcing the family’s spiritual values.

The wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah is set to be more than just a matrimonial event—it signifies the coming together of two influential business families. With Jeet’s connection to one of India’s wealthiest families and Diva’s deep-rooted ties to the diamond industry, this wedding symbolizes a powerful merger of business dynasties.

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding

