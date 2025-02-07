Jeet Adani’s Funny Request To Anupam Mittal Ahead Of Wedding Goes Viral

Jeet Adani’s candid revelation and Mittal’s witty response have added a touch of humor to the pre-wedding buzz, making their conversation a widely shared moment on social media.

As Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, prepares to tie the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah, an amusing exchange between him and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has taken social media by storm. Days before his wedding, Jeet made an unexpected and humorous request on the ‘Beyond The Tank’ segment of Shark Tank India pleading with Mittal to remove his long-forgotten profile from the matrimonial platform.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Recalling an incident from his school days, Jeet revealed that his friends had created a Shaadi.com profile in his name as a childhood prank. “I have no idea whose email ID or phone number was used, but it’s there… yeh nikaldo, please nikaldo… meri shaadi ho rahi hai,” he pleaded with Mittal, who couldn’t hold back his laughter.

In response, the Shaadi.com founder jokingly accused Jeet of creating the profile himself and now blaming his friends. “I’ll take down the profile, but let’s be honest here. It sounds like you made it yourself and just forgot to remove it. You were lucky to find Divaji, but now you’re asking me to do it on TV!” quipped Mittal. He playfully added that he would only remove the profile if Jeet appeared on the show again.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here is the video:

Jeet Adani ne toh dulhan dhoond li, par uska profile ab tak ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?’ gaa raha hoga 😂 @AnupamMittal profile deleted?👀 pic.twitter.com/obAwaKwQbi — Fenil Kothari (@fenilkothari) February 5, 2025

Who Is Diva Jaimin Shah?

Jeet Adani, currently a director at Adani Airport Holdings, will marry Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who co-owns C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited an esteemed diamond manufacturing firm operating in Mumbai and Surat. Diva, raised in Mumbai, studied at Parsons School of Design in New York and has been actively involved in the Adani Foundation’s disability program over the past year.

The wedding, scheduled for February 7 in Ahmedabad, is set to be an intimate affair. Gautam Adani had earlier stated that the celebration would remain a private family gathering without any extravagant celebrity performances.

Jeet’s candid revelation and Mittal’s witty response have added a touch of humor to the pre-wedding buzz, making their conversation a widely shared moment on social media.

ALSO READ: Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All You Need To Know About Bride, Groom And Special Gifts