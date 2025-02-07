Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com profile prank resurfaces before his wedding, leading to a hilarious exchange with Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank’s ‘Beyond The Tank’ segment.

As Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, prepares to marry Diva Shah in Ahmedabad, a lighthearted moment from his past has grabbed the internet’s attention. In a recent interaction with Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank’s ‘Beyond The Tank’ segment, Jeet made an unusual request—to delete his old Shaadi.com profile, which he claims was a childhood prank played by his school friends.

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Prank Goes Viral

Recalling the incident, Jeet shared that his school friends had created a matrimonial profile for him years ago using an unknown email ID and phone number. Despite his efforts, the profile remained active over the years.

“I have no idea whose mail ID or phone number has been used, but it’s still there… Please remove it! My wedding is happening soon!” Jeet humorously pleaded with Anupam Mittal.

Anupam Mittal’s Witty Response

Anupam Mittal, known for his quick humor, responded with a teasing remark:

“I’ll remove it, but let’s be honest—you probably made it yourself and forgot about it! You were lucky to find Diva Ji, and now you want me to delete the profile on TV?”

Mittal added a fun challenge, saying, “I’ll take it down, but only when you come on the show again!” leaving Jeet and viewers laughing at the exchange.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s Wedding

Jeet Adani, who serves as a director at Adani Airport Holdings, is set to marry Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. The Shah family co-owns C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited, a well-established diamond manufacturing firm with businesses in Mumbai and Surat.

With this hilarious pre-wedding moment going viral, Jeet Adani’s wedding has already become one of the most talked-about events of the year!

