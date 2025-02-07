Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com profile prank resurfaces before his wedding, leading to a hilarious exchange with Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank’s ‘Beyond The Tank’ segment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal


As Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, prepares to marry Diva Shah in Ahmedabad, a lighthearted moment from his past has grabbed the internet’s attention. In a recent interaction with Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank’s ‘Beyond The Tank’ segment, Jeet made an unusual request—to delete his old Shaadi.com profile, which he claims was a childhood prank played by his school friends.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Prank Goes Viral

Recalling the incident, Jeet shared that his school friends had created a matrimonial profile for him years ago using an unknown email ID and phone number. Despite his efforts, the profile remained active over the years.

“I have no idea whose mail ID or phone number has been used, but it’s still there… Please remove it! My wedding is happening soon!” Jeet humorously pleaded with Anupam Mittal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Anupam Mittal’s Witty Response

Anupam Mittal, known for his quick humor, responded with a teasing remark:
“I’ll remove it, but let’s be honest—you probably made it yourself and forgot about it! You were lucky to find Diva Ji, and now you want me to delete the profile on TV?”

Mittal added a fun challenge, saying, “I’ll take it down, but only when you come on the show again!” leaving Jeet and viewers laughing at the exchange.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s Wedding

Jeet Adani, who serves as a director at Adani Airport Holdings, is set to marry Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. The Shah family co-owns C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited, a well-established diamond manufacturing firm with businesses in Mumbai and Surat.

With this hilarious pre-wedding moment going viral, Jeet Adani’s wedding has already become one of the most talked-about events of the year!

ALSO READ: Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending The Big Day?

Filed under

Jeet Adani wedding Shaadi.com profile Shark Tank India

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vivo V50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for February 17 In India, Expected Price And Display Details

Vivo V50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for February 17 In India, Expected Price And Display...

Gauhati HC Dismisses Petition Challenging Mizoram Govt Order Curtailing Term Of Village Councils

Gauhati HC Dismisses Petition Challenging Mizoram Govt Order Curtailing Term Of Village Councils

Gautam Adani Commits to Seva At Son’s Wedding; Sets an example by donating INR 10,000 Cr for social causes

Gautam Adani Commits to Seva At Son’s Wedding; Sets an example by donating INR 10,000...

Viral Video | Bihar Woman Gives Birth On Train In Delhi With RPF’s Timely Assistance

Viral Video | Bihar Woman Gives Birth On Train In Delhi With RPF’s Timely Assistance

Pixel 9a Launch: Google To Offer Free YouTube Premium And 100GB Cloud Storage

Pixel 9a Launch: Google To Offer Free YouTube Premium And 100GB Cloud Storage

Entertainment

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani’s Funny Request To Anupam Mittal Ahead Of Wedding Goes Viral

Jeet Adani’s Funny Request To Anupam Mittal Ahead Of Wedding Goes Viral

Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All You Need To Know About Bride, Groom And Special Gifts

Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All You Need To Know About Bride, Groom And

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending The Big Day?

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama—But Is It Missing The Magic?

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama—But Is It Missing The

Lifestyle

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox