Soon after a case of sexual assault was filed against veteran actor Jeetendra omn Wednesday in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh by his cousin who accused him of sexually harassing her years ago when she was 18-year-old, Jeetendra’s lawyer has finally reacted to the allegations. While the actor and other family members haven’t responded to the accusations yet, Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, representing Jeetendra has given out an official statement, saying that the actor denies the said incident.The alleged assault incident took place about 47 years ago at a hotel in Shimla while he was apparently shooting a film there.

As per the complaint, the victim revealed that Jeetendra took her father’s permission to take her out to a film shoot. He later took her to a hotel room where at night, being in an intoxicated state, the actor forced himself upon her while she tried to fight back. The complaint further revealed that the actor had gone out and she had gone to sleep on the bed that faced a wall. The cousin alleged that later, when the actor returned, he joined the two beds together while she was still asleep and then sexually assaulted her.

Below is the full statement of Jeetendra’s lawyer

“Foremost my client specifically and categorically denies any such incident. Besides even otherwise such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any Court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years, so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered.

Besides I want to make it specifically clear that the law does not give any person any rights or liberties of making any baseless, ridiculous or fabricated claims against any man publicly and seek to defame him with a hidden personal agenda.

Media is therefore adviced to cautiously refrain from giving any importance to such ridiculous, baseless and fabricated claims, and they should not participate in any way whatsoever in defaming or assassinating the character of any man in such cases.

In any event the timing of this baseless complaint seems to be nothing but a miserable effort made by a jealous competitor to disrupt the business activities of my client and his esteemed Company. Such efforts are therefore in all fairness treated with the contempt it truly deserves.”