Jeetu Kamal Finally Speaks Out On The 'Chirodini' Controversy: Was It Just A Joke Or Crossing The Line?

Jeetu Kamal addresses harassment allegations by co-star Ditipriya Roy from Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, calling them harmless jokes. He shared WhatsApp chats to support his claim. Ditipriya, however, stated repeated incidents made her uncomfortable. Kamal believes she’s influenced by others and urges focus on work.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 6, 2025 17:46:00 IST

The much-hyped drama with the stars of the popular television show, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Jeetu Kamal has at last spoken with India Times up about issues surrounding his co-star Ditipriya Roy. He refuted charges of harassment in an open dialogue saying that Ditipriya is talented yet very kiddish. Kamal claims that it was all fun, and that it was all a casual joke to her and that Ditipriya might be reading into it as suggested by other people. 

Kamal has supported his allegations with their WhatsApp exchanges in form of screen shots where a light and jocular relationship is depicted.

The Harassment Allegations: Fact or Fabrication?

These accusations of Ditipriya were based on the incidents that occurred and were extremely uncomfortable to take in. She states that Kamal shifted and turned his behavior into odd since he exchanged a menacing image created with the use of an AI of the two kissing in an image with a message suggesting that it would lead to a breakup. She also complained that he asked her whether she is pregnant after telling him that she has a doctor appointment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ditipriya Roy (@roy_ditipriya)



Although Kamal has openly claimed that all these jokes were kiddish, nevertheless, Roy, in her social media, post demanded that she had at first tolerated such attitude to maintain peace in the shooting process. But according to her, the repeated cases made her feel very uneasy, until she decided to talk.

Ditipriya’s Professionalism and A ‘Victim Card’

Not just negating the allegations Kamal has also indicated that Ditipriya is a victim of a bigger conspiracy. He thinks she is a decent educated girl getting used by people behind the scenes to play the victim card.

Although he understands that she is talented, he stressed that she is still young and naive, and thus wrongly interpreting what he is doing. He has reminded her to concentrate in her work and not to be distracted by the outside interference and even says that he hopes that this quarrel does not affect their successful program and affect her career.

Tags: Bengali TV controversyDitipriya RoyJeetu Kamal harassment controversy

