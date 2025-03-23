Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are preparing for a romantic wedding in Venice, Italy, nearly two years after their engagement in May 2023.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are preparing for a romantic wedding in Venice, Italy, nearly two years after their engagement in May 2023. The billionaire businessman, 61, and the former journalist, 55, have reportedly begun sending out invitations to guests for the highly anticipated event. While the exact date remains undisclosed, sources hint at a summer ceremony, possibly in June.

A Lavish Celebration on the High Seas

Rumors are swirling that the couple will exchange vows aboard Bezos’ $500 million superyacht, Koru, off the Italian coast. This luxurious vessel holds sentimental value for the couple, as it was not only the site of Bezos’ proposal but also where they celebrated their engagement with a star-studded party.

The guest list is expected to be a who’s who of the tech and entertainment elite. Their August 2023 engagement celebration included high-profile attendees such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd. Hollywood A-listers, including Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek Pinault, Barbra Streisand, Miranda Kerr, Suki Waterhouse, and Robert Pattinson, also made an appearance, raising expectations for an equally exclusive wedding guest list.

A Love Story Years in the Making

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ relationship began in 2018, while both were still married to their former spouses. They publicly confirmed their romance on July 14, 2019, shortly after Bezos finalized his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. The Amazon founder popped the question in 2023 while the couple was sailing through Europe on his superyacht. The next day, Sanchez was seen sporting a dazzling $2.5 million diamond engagement ring.

Lauren Sanchez: Journalist, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1969, Lauren Sanchez has had an impressive career as a broadcast journalist, news anchor, and entertainment reporter. She co-hosted Good Day LA from 2011 to 2017 and made cameo appearances in films like The Longest Yard, Flight Club, and Ted 2. Beyond her media career, Sanchez is a skilled helicopter pilot and an entrepreneur. In 2016, she launched Black Ops Aviation, the first female-owned aerial film and production company.

Sanchez also plays a crucial role in philanthropy, serving as the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, which focuses on climate change initiatives. She was previously married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two children, Ella and Evan. She also has a 23-year-old son, Nikko, from her relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, as reported by Page Six.

As their wedding day approaches, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be one of the most extravagant celebrations of the year.

