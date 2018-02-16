Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split after two and a half years of marriage — and seven years as a couple. The couple announced that they split at the end of the last year, however, they celebrated the New Year together with their annual vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico alongside a handful of close pals. Twitter is reacting to this by shipping Aniston and former husband Brad Pitt.

It happened when Brad Pitt isolated from spouse Angelina Jolie, and now it’s going on again when Jennifer Aniston declared her split from husband Justin Theroux. The exes, who were hitched for a long time in the vicinity of 2000 and 2005, are being connected again.Aniston on Friday reported that she had unobtrusively isolated from Theroux toward the finish of the last year. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship” the couple said in a joint proclamation.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” they said. Pitt and Jolie suddenly reported their split towards the finish of 2016. They met on the arrangements of their 2005 film, Mr and Mrs Smith. Their detachment was trailed by an unpleasant authority fight over their six kids. In the months that tailed, it was supposed that Pitt had connected with Aniston over instant messages and that she had reacted.

While this news is very new, the Twitterati are already having a field day shipping the two and creating gifs that depict their emotions perfectly. Here are some of them:

