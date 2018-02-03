The onscreen Rachel Green- Jennifer Aniston hinted at a potential Friends reunion at the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show. After performing at the popular theme song of Friends, Ellen asked the superstar if there is a possibility of Friends reunion. Aniston replied that anything is possibility. She sarcastically added, George Clooney got married, that's like anything can happen.

Actress Jennifer Aniston has hinted at the possibility of a ‘Friends’ reunion, almost 15 years after the popular show ended. ‘The Yellow Birds’ actress talked about the show during an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, reports independent.co.uk. The actress also gave some details on her new TV series with actress Reese Witherspoon. But the conversation didn’t stick to her new show – it focused on an old one ‘Friends’. After performing the clap from the ‘Friends’ theme song ‘I’ll be there for you’, DeGeneres asked Aniston what everyone has always been wondering about a reunion: “Is it even in the realm of possibility?”

The Emmy award-winning actress played it cool and said: “Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything! Right? I mean, George Clooney got married… That’s like an anything can happen.” ‘Friends’ had a successful run on TV from 1994 to 2004, starring Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Spread over 10 seasons, the sitcom revolves around six friends living in Manhattan. Aniston also talked about her upcoming Apple TV show with Reese Witherspoon that will focus on the lives of people working on a morning television show.

Recently, the Friends fever was sparked off again as a fake trailer came into the light. Commenting on the same, Lisa Kundro, who essayed the role of Phoebe, said: “They’re rebooting everything, but I don’t know how does that work with Friends, though? That was about people in their, you know, 20s, 30s. The show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems then that’s just sad.”