Jennifer Lopez Kisses Backup Dancers on Stage at American Music Awards 2025, Sets Social Media Ablaze

The 2025 American Music Awards opened with a bang as Jennifer Lopez took center stage, dazzling viewers not just as the evening’s host but also as a standout performer.

At 55, Lopez commanded attention in a sheer bodysuit, launching the show with a medley of her greatest hits. But it was her sultry rendition of Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things that truly set the internet on fire.

Bold Moves and Viral Moments

In a moment that sent social media into a frenzy, Lopez kissed two of her backup dancers during the performance. The unexpected twist added a provocative edge that had fans and viewers buzzing.

The bold display became the most talked-about act of the night, reinforcing her reputation for fearless showmanship and stage presence.

Behind the glamorous performance was intense preparation.

“I’ve been rehearsing for a couple of weeks on the number,” she told E! News. “So I’m excited about that.”

Comeback Energy After a Year Off

The performance marked a major return to the spotlight for Lopez, who stepped back from touring in 2024 to focus on her family.

“This’ll be my first big television performance in a while since I took last year off,” she said. “This is kind of like getting back into my performance mode.”

Despite sustaining a facial injury during rehearsals, Lopez was determined to make her comeback count. She delivered a show that was both glamorous and emotionally charged.

Star-Studded Night Celebrates Icons and Rising Stars

The AMAs featured an impressive lineup of artists including Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, and Renee Rapp.

The ceremony also paid tribute to music legends Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart. Presenters for the night included Machine Gun Kelly, Cara Delevingne, Shaboozey, and Dylan Efron.

While the show delivered a night full of standout moments, it was Jennifer Lopez’s electrifying opening that truly set the stage and stole the spotlight.

