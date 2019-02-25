Oscars 2019 has been a star-studded night where celebrities from around the globe came in their most fashionable avatars and some of them were successful in leaving us spellbound. One of the best-dressed divas at the Oscars red carpet was Jennifer Lopez who donned a beautiful mirror bodycon gown, flaunting her beautiful curves. But seems a similar dress had already been worn by Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Oscars 2019 has been one of the most happening nights of the entertainment world. The 91st academy awards lauded artists from around the globe in their well-deserved categories. One of the other attractions of Oscars is always the grand red-carpet walk. The celebrities come in their best of fashionable ensembles and grace the royal red-carpet.

While some of these celebrities failed to impress us with their Oscar outfits, some of them left us breathless giving fashion inspirations. One of these superbly dressed celebrities was Jennifer Lopez who donned a stunning bodycon mirror gown and left everyone speechless. Although, people did really love what she was wearing it seems JLo took inspiration from Kareena Kapoor’s recent outfit. Bebo is popular for her elegant yet fashionable ensembles and takes the internet by a storm with every hot outfit. And this time, she can be seen carrying Jlo’s Oscar outfit in a graceful way, leaving everyone spellbound.

One difference between the outfits is that Kareena Kapoor’s gown is sleeveless while Jennifer Lopez’s is full sleeves but people are surprised to see the uncanny resemblance. While Kareena Kapoor Khan did not accessorize it with any piece of jewellery, Jennifer Lopez did add some gorgeous pieces to her outfit. Kareena Kapoor Khan donned it for an event recently and gave some major fashion goals to fans. One of the other common things between both of their looks was that they both carried the nude make-up look and aced it beautifully!

Well, here’s how these two ladies carried the look. Let us know who do you think looked better!

