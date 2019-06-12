Jennifer Winget Code M web series: Our very favorite Jennifer Winget put her first step in the digital space a few months back. She was starred with her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi. Presently, the actress is shooting for Alt Balaji's Code M in which she will be seen as an Army Officer.

Jennifer Winget Code M web series: The most awaited first look is out for Jennifer Winget’s second web series Code M. To easily essay her role as an army officer, the actress has worked very hard. She will be seen as Officer Monica in the series. Along with Jennifer, the cast of the series also includes Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor.

The actress is all the way very happy working with Ekta Kapoor for Alt Balaji’s Code M. She admits she has always been fond of Ekta Kapoor. While everything about the show is kept away from the outreach of viewers, one video goes viral on social media where the actress can be seen walking with her head held high in honor as per the demand of her role. The video has fuelled the viewers with much-needed josh of the time.

Take a look at the leaked photos and videos from the sets of Code M here:

In another video, Jennifer was spotted walking about in casual clothes while the set was being put up. Perhaps waiting for the set to get ready.

Besides her look as an Army Officer, Jennifer will be seen in her natural cropped hair.

A few months back, Jennifer was filmed reuniting with her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi to shoot for another web series. That series marked Jennifer’s first step in digital space. Any further details about the web series are not furnished yet and the series still remains untitled.

Despite her debut with Karan Wahi, the actress will, however, be known for Code M. The viewers are very excited for the series to be out.

