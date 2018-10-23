Jennifer Winget dance video: As Tv actor Jennifer Winget hits 7 million followers on Instagram, the diva took to her official account on the social media platform to share her latest video. In the video, the diva can be seen dancing on Selena Gomez's song Havana along with her friend. The actor has worked in successful shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah.

With successful stint in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah, Jennifer Winget has time and again proved that she is here and she is here to rule the Television industry. Be it her on-screen charm or versatility, the diva is one of the most loved and adored female actors in recent times. All due to her massive and loyal fanbase, the actor has now garnered 7 million followers on Instagram.

To celebrate the feat, Jennifer took to her official Instagram account to share a video in which she can be seen dancing on Selena Gomez’s song Havana. Dressed in a black hoodie paired with black track pants, Jennifer can be flaunting her dance moves along with her friend dancing behind her. To amp up the look, Jennifer let her hair down, kept her makeup minimal and made her dance moves do all the talking.

With more than 4 lakh views, the video has taken over social media and is being loved by the social media users. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Jennifer stated that what could be a better way to celebrate this feat with her extended family.

After she shared the post, her fans and followers flooded the comment section with their congratulatory messages and expressed their love and affection towards her.

Have a look at Jennifer Winget’s photos that take social media by storm:

