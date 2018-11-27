A photograph of Bepannaah's last episode has been leaked online. In the photograph, Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda are seen wearing a pink and black three-piece suit and Jennifer can be seen wearing a sheer red outfit. The show makers are planning to shift the show to digital platform.

The most-loved television show Bepannaah is all set to go off air, and will be taking a six months leap. Among fans, there is a curiosity in the air about the last episode. A photograph has been leaked from the last episode shoot. In the photograph, Harshad Chopda is seen wearing a pink and black three-piece suit and Jennifer can be seen wearing a sheer red outfit. In the photograph, the two can be seen happily posing for the cameras.

As per reports, the show is not performing well on the TRP race, which has made the makers to shift it to the digital platform. However, Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda were not in favour of this move. If we go by these photographs, looks like it’s going to be a happy ending for the onscreen couple.

Jennifer recently took to Instagram to bid adieu to the show. She mentioned in the caption that it is quite sad to see Bepannaha getting ended. she further wrote that apart from the disappointments, the journey with the show had been meaningful and fulfilling as they were the best.

The show Bepannaah will be replaced by Adaa Khan’s Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara.

Meanwhile, check out photographs of Jennifer Winget from her Instagram.

Bepannaah also starred Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey in the lead roles. Recently, Apurva Agnihotri and Rajesh Khattar quit the show. The show revolves around the romantic mystery drama. The show airs on Colors TV.

