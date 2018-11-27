The most-loved television show Bepannaah is all set to go off air, and will be taking a six months leap. Among fans, there is a curiosity in the air about the last episode. A photograph has been leaked from the last episode shoot. In the photograph, Harshad Chopda is seen wearing a pink and black three-piece suit and Jennifer can be seen wearing a sheer red outfit. In the photograph, the two can be seen happily posing for the cameras.

As per reports, the show is not performing well on the TRP race, which has made the makers to shift it to the digital platform. However, Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda were not in favour of this move. If we go by these photographs, looks like it’s going to be a happy ending for the onscreen couple.

Jennifer recently took to Instagram to bid adieu to the show. She mentioned in the caption that it is quite sad to see Bepannaha getting ended. she further wrote that apart from the disappointments, the journey with the show had been meaningful and fulfilling as they were the best.

View this post on Instagram

All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, Bepannaah, you cant help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling. Bepannaah has left its own special trail and as it gears to close, i stand with gratitude for a stellar star cast @harshad_chopda @namita_dubey @rajesh_khattar @sehban_azim @vaishnavidhanraj @shweta.shwets @apurvaagnihotri02 @shehzadss @iqbal.azad @aaryaasharma @aanchalgoswami55 @parineetaborthakur @mallika453 @itstahershabbir and the crazy times we’ve shared on set and for the opportunity to be your Zoya! Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least. Rest assured, I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending. Stay tuned for an all new avataar of your’s truly. Finally, @aniruddha.rajderkar @naihal.bagora you guys created a gem of show and this is just the beginning. Ishq ke imtihaan aur bhi baaki hai !:) Thank you Cinevista, my home away from home. Thank you for always trusting me blindly and having faith in me. This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here. #Bepannaah ❤️

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

 

The show Bepannaah will be replaced by Adaa Khan’s Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara.

Meanwhile, check out photographs of Jennifer Winget from her Instagram. 

Bepannaah also starred Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey in the lead roles. Recently, Apurva Agnihotri and Rajesh Khattar quit the show. The show revolves around the romantic mystery drama. The show airs on Colors TV. 

 

