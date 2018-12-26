TV actor Jennifer Winget is back to make fans go gaga over her with her latest photo. On the occasion of Christmas, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share a photo in which she can be seen celebrating the festival in a sultry avatar. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo is making jaws drop and setting the Internet on fire. Have a look at the photo here-

Known to rule the small screen with her unconventional roles and stunning looks, Jennifer Winget has carved a space for herself in the television industry as well as in the hearts of fans. With more than 7 million followers on her official Instagram account, she is no less than a social media sensation. As the celebrity brigade ringed in the occasion of Christmas with great fervour, Jennifer stunned everyone with her bold avatar.

In the photo shared by the diva, she can be seen posing alongside a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments. Donning a black striped bikini paired with a striped white and brown cover-up, Jennifer is setting the Internet on fire. As she flaunts her multiple tattoos in the sultry attire, Jennifer is seen sporting a no-makeup look. Garnering over 6 lakh likes in no time, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with praises and compliments.

Recently seen in the show Bepannah opposite Harshad Chopra, the show came to an end on November 30. Amid reports that suggested that Bepannah might shift on the digital platform, the actor stated that she was not in its favour as the show was conceptualised for television.

Have a look at the stunning photos of Jennifer Winget that make fans go gaga over her:

