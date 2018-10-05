Bepannaah fame Jennifer Winget's Instagram handle is undoubtedly a platform via which she can connect to her followers, who all just love their bold and beautiful Zoya Siddiqui. Her Instagram handle is flooded with her temperature soaring pictures giving her fans more than trillion reasons to fall in love with the actor again and again.

Jennifer Winget turns up the heat in her latest Instagram picture

Bepannaah fame Jennifer Winget’s Instagram handle is undoubtedly a platform via which she can connect to her followers, who all just love their bold and beautiful Zoya Siddiqui. Her Instagram handle is flooded with her temperature soaring pictures giving her fans more than trillion reasons to fall in love with the actor again and again. Recently, Jennifer posted a new picture on Instagram that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Donning a pastel green gown, the actor looks saucy and stunning. Besides what she has clad, the expressions on her face are adding an oomph to the picture. It has not been long since the actor has posted the photo on Instagram and it has already garnered over 395,600 likes. The comment section of the photo is flooded with compliments like “Would never stop loving you #mah_queen👑 😘😘😘😘” and

“Jenni u Look so Beautiful” and many others like these.

Here’s take a look at the photo:

On a professional front, Jennifer is currently working in Bepannaah along with actor Harshad Chopra. She is playing a role of a woman whose husband has passed away and she is trying to lead her life normally. As she continues her struggle, she falls in love with Aditya.

Meanwhile, take a look at some other pictures of the mesmerising beauty:

