Television actor Jennifer Winget is ringing in New Year's in Kashmir. On January 2, Jennifer took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos from the trip and they are breaking the Internet. Posing amid the snow, Jennifer is looking gorgeous in her winter attire and is stealing hearts with her bright smile. Have a look at the photos shared by Jennifer Winget here-

With shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannaah, TV actor Jennifer Winget has not just carved a space for herself in the television industry but also in the hearts of fans. From proving her versatility on-screen by essaying a variety of different yet interesting characters to ruling hearts with her stunning looks, the actor is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors at the moment. While her show Bepannah may have come to an end, the amount of love her fans shower on her has not.

To ring in the new year, Jennifer has flown down to Kashmir with her family and the photos from her trip are simply breathtaking. In the photos shared by the actor, she can be seen striking a pose in a blush pink high-neck top, denim with knee-length coat and boots. With a bright smile on her face, Jennifer can be seen holding a cup of coffee in her hand. Needless to say, she is looking effortlessly beautiful and we simply cannot stop adoring her.

Before this, Jennifer had shared a series of photos on the occasion of New Year in which she looks ultra-glamorous. Looking absolutely breathtaking, Jennifer can be seen making a statement in a faux fur animal-print coat. Workwise, Jennifer is yet to announce her next project.

