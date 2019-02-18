Popular TV actors Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are coming back together on the small screen after nine years for Dil Mill Gayye. Jennifer Winget took to Instagram to share a live video. In the video, along with his co-star Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget can be seen reminiscing the old days and changes which had occurred after nine years.

The on-screen co-stars have been good friends since they have started working together in Dill Mill Gaye. In the show, they essayed the role of husband and wife. In the same video, Jennifer and Karan had also pointed out the difference between shooting then and now.They talked about their weight loss and their change in the eating habits. She ends the video by assuring a lot of excitement for the fans in the show.

Jennifer Winget was last seen in Bepannah along with Harshad Chopra. The show was widely appreciated for the acting and interesting story line. The first episode was aired on 19 March 2018. Written by Prakriti Mukherjee; Shreenita Bhaumik, a total number of 186 episodes were shot during the show.

While Karan Wahi had appeared in the shows such as Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and many more . He made is TV debut in Remix in the year 2004. In Bollywood, he started his career with with a supporting role in Habib Faisal’s romantic comedy film Daawat-e-Ishq in 2014.

Coming back to the new season of Dil Mill Gayye, we can’t contain our excitement to watch the show.

