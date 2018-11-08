Television beauty Jennifer Winget, who is currently seen in daily soap Bepannaah where she has been winning millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance, has been setting social media on fire with her sexy and steamy photos on her official Instagram account. Jennifer, on Thursday, took to her official Instagram account to share a stunning photo wishing all her fans a very happy Diwali.

Earlier, her pathbreaking performance in her superhit thriller-drama Beyhadh won her a lot of praises and now her latest show Bepannaah has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. She has featured in a number of television shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, among many others before she shot to fame with Star Plus’s hit show Saraswatichandra. Her performance in Beyhadh was loved by fans.

She is also a social media sensation and is called an Instagram queen all thanks to the sexy and sizzling photos she keeps sharing on her Instagram account!

