The much-loved show features Jennifer Winget as Zoya Siddiqui and she is beautifully portraying the role. The remarkable acting skills of the diva overlapped with her sizzling beauty is making fans go crazy. Being an avid social media user, the actor keeps on sharing glimpses of the latest episodes. This time, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her in a beautiful saree. Jennifer is looking ethereal as she carries the beautiful grey saree with utmost elegance.

In her latest post, Jennifer can be seen dazzling in a grey saree giving it a filmy touch. Flaunting her curves in this sizzling attire, Jennifer is stealing a million hearts. The television fashionista has accessorised her look with long dropping earrings.

Striking a sexy pose, Jeniffer aka Zoya is sure to leave her fans breathless. In her caption, Jennifer has mentioned that she is enjoying the awesome weather with the warmth of people in Indore and on top of all that she is loving the food. There are also some clips of Jennifer posing with her on-screen love interest and husband Harshad Chopda which will surely melt your heart!

Jennifer has been in the industry since a long time now and other than her acting, her classy style quotient is also equally admired by the fans. Recently, she has been loved for her role as Zoya which suits her completely. Before this, she was seen in Beyhadh where she promisingly played the negative role of Maya and rocked it as well.

