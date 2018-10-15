Jennifer Winget looks stunning in her latest Instagram post. Bepannah actress recently took to her official Instagram handle to post her latest photos from Navaratri celebrations in Gauhati. Take a look at the beautiful photos she posted on her social media today, October 15.

The television beauty Jennifer Winget never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her photos and videos. The lady, recently took to her official Instagram handle to post her latest photos from Navaratri celebrations in Gauhati. In a beautiful baby pink body fitted gown, the lady looked gorgeous in her nude makeup and ponytail. Well, we all know that the stunning lady has a huge fan following on social media who simply are in love with her amazing performances in the telly shows and beauty.

Take a look at what Jennifer Winget was wearing for her Navratri Nights in Gauhati:

With 6.9 million followers on Instagram, Jennifer Winget gives a treat to her fans with her photos and videos. Winget has earlier worked for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Sarwasti Chand with which she came to limelight. Apparently, the lady is seen essaying the role of Zoya in Bepannah. She is seen romancing Harshad Chopra in the drama that telecasts on Colors. The lady was last seen in Beyhadh starring Kushal Tandon. She also received the Telly award for being the best actress. Wel, the cutie deserves to win all the awards as she has already won our hearts.

Take a look at the beautiful photos of Jennifer Winget that she posted on Instagram:

