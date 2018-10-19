Television beauty, Jennifer Winget looks beautiful in her latest Instagram post. The stunning lady who is currently essaying the role of Zoya in Bepannah, took to her official Twitter handle to share her Durga Pujo avatar. In a green and blue coloured lehenga, the lady chose to look gorgeous in her ethnic best.

Amid the festive season where all the celebs are posting their beautiful Durga Puja and Navratri photos, Jennifer Winget chose to post her stunning ethnic best. Well, the beauty simply knows how to keep her fans engage in her posts and videos. The television beauty, Jennifer Winget recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her Durga Pujo look with her fans. In bottle green lehenga with golden border, Jennifer simply looks gorgeous. With subtle makeup, the lady chose to wear a red colour lipstick and bindi with golden jewellery.

In her post, she wrote, “Decking up Kolkata tonight. Time for Durga Pujo!” Take a look at the stunning photo she shared on her official handle.

Recently, the Bepannah actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her blushy pink look. Jennifer was looking stunning in her body fitted pink gown with beautiful pink coloured earrings. She was in Gauhati to celebrate Navratri with her fans. Undoubtedly, the stunning lady is a powerpack of beauty who knows how to give a treat to her fans with her gorgeous and hot looks that can make anybody go crazy.

Known for her mesmerising performances in daily soaps like Saraswati Chand and Beyhadh. Winget is currently seen essaying the role of Zoya in Bepannah starring Harshad Chopra. The famous show is telecasted on Colors TV. Take a look at the beautiful and stunning photos she has shared on her social media.

