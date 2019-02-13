Television actor Jennifer Winget is currently on a break from the industry and it seems that the actor is having the best time with her girl gang in Goa. The actor recently shared her photos of the vacation in which she is looking stunning in a poolside avatar. With absolutely no-makeup look the actor kills the Internet with her crazy yet fun pictures

It seems that Television beauty queen Jennifer Winget is fully enjoying her time with her family and friends, while the actor is on a break from the industry. Recently, the actor has created a buzz on social media with her lovely photos from her vacation in Goa with her superb girl gang. One cannot miss their crazy expressions and the amount of fun they are having on their vacation in the pictures. With absolutely no-makeup look and sexy beachwear, the actor looks fiercely hot with her friends.

The hardworking girl came into limelight after appearing in the show Saraswatichandra with costar Gautam Rode. The diva commenced her career at the age of 12 in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Hogya in the role of a child actor. She then appeared in the movie Kuch Na Kaho at the age of 14. The turning point of Jennifer’s life was the time when she appeared in the serial Beyhadh on Sony Tv where she portrayed the role of Maya. The actor was also ranked in the list of 50 Sexiest Asian Women in 2012 by Eastern Eye. The Internet sensation is one of the most hardworking actors in the industry and is among the highest paid actors of Television. It is not the first time that the actor has astonished her fans, she keeps updating herself on social media with her upgrades.

