Jennifer Winget was last seen starring opposite Harshad Chopra in Bepannah and their on-screen romantic totally hit it off! The fans drove crazy for the beauty and her fan following multiplied. These days Jennifer is busy swaying fans with her stunning Instagram photo updates. Slaying all the fashion looks, she is emerging as a fashion inspiration for many!

Television glam doll Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and loved actresses. With her gorgeous looks and stylish avatars, she manages to hog headlines every now and then. Be it her amazing festive outfits or her casual attires, Jennifer slays it all in her very own manner. Emerging as one of the social media sensations, Jennifer Winget attracts a massive population. She enjoys a huge fan following of more than 7.3 million followers on Instagram and is continuing to win hearts.

This time too, leaving fans awestruck, Jennifer took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sexy as ever. Donning a beautiful indo-western outfit, Jennifer is slaying the look. The television actor is a pro in posing which ads up to everything! She posted these three photos just a few hours ago and the fans can’t stop going crazy over it. Take a look yourself!

Jennifer Winget has been a favourite of the daily-soap fans for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of some super-hit shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannaah. Not many of her fans know that she started her career when she was just 12 years old as a child artist in Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and the featured in super-hit movie Kuch Naa Kaho when she was just 14-year-old.

