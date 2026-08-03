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Home > Entertainment News > Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos With Husband William Ishmael, Karan Wahi And Friends; ‘I Am The Luckiest Ever’

Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos With Husband William Ishmael, Karan Wahi And Friends; ‘I Am The Luckiest Ever’

Jennifer Winget has given fans a glimpse of her intimate haldi ceremony with husband William Ishmael, sharing unseen moments filled with dance, laughter and close friends including Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi and Sehban Azim.

Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos (Photo: X)
Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 13:55 IST

Jennifer Winget has offered a peek into one of the most special chapters of her life. Weeks after her intimate white wedding with William Ishmael in West Wales, UK, the actor revisited her haldi celebrations with a series of previously unseen pictures featuring her husband, family and closest friends. The photos, shared around Friendship Day, capture a more personal side of Jennifer’s wedding festivities, with actors Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi and Sehban Azim among those joining the celebrations.

Jennifer Winget’s Haldi Album Is All About Friendship

Dressed in a vibrant green lehenga, Jennifer can be seen enjoying the festivities alongside William, who opted for a white sherwani. From dancing with friends to candid hugs and haldi rituals, the album captures the warmth of a celebration shared with people closest to the couple.

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Jennifer credited her friends for putting the ceremony together and making it memorable. Rather than focusing solely on the wedding rituals, her post celebrated the friendships that made the occasion particularly meaningful.

Harleen Sethi also shared glimpses from the celebration, giving fans another look at the lively gathering.

Jennifer Winget And William Ishmael’s Intimate Wedding

Jennifer and William confirmed their wedding last month by sharing dreamy photographs from their ceremony in West Wales. The actor looked elegant in a strapless white gown and veil, while William wore a navy-blue suit with a cream waistcoat.

The couple kept the celebration intimate, surrounded by family and friends, before giving fans a glimpse of the special day through social media.

Who Is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman associated with MHC Digital Group, where he serves as Director of Business Development and Trading. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York and previously worked with UBS Investment Bank.

For Jennifer, the wedding marks a new chapter after her previous marriage to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two, who met while working on Dill Mill Gayye, married in 2012 and separated in 2014.

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Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos With Husband William Ishmael, Karan Wahi And Friends; ‘I Am The Luckiest Ever’
Tags: BollywoodJennifer Winget

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Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos With Husband William Ishmael, Karan Wahi And Friends; ‘I Am The Luckiest Ever’

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Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos With Husband William Ishmael, Karan Wahi And Friends; ‘I Am The Luckiest Ever’

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Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos With Husband William Ishmael, Karan Wahi And Friends; ‘I Am The Luckiest Ever’
Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos With Husband William Ishmael, Karan Wahi And Friends; ‘I Am The Luckiest Ever’
Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos With Husband William Ishmael, Karan Wahi And Friends; ‘I Am The Luckiest Ever’
Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos With Husband William Ishmael, Karan Wahi And Friends; ‘I Am The Luckiest Ever’

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