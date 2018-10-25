Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra's much-loved show Bepannaah has been quite successful in winning hearts until now. The sizzling chemistry of the duo has captured tons of hearts and is continuing to do so. Now, Jennifer has posted an extremely romantic promo of the next episode on her official Instagram account. The glimpses of their hot chemistry is looting the internet. Have a look.

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra’s much-loved show Bepannaah has been quite successful in winning hearts until now. Airing on Colors Tv, the show has garnered a lot of loyal audiences who wait crazily for every next episode. The sizzling chemistry of the duo has captured tons of hearts and is continuing to do so. Jennifer is playing the role of Zoya and Harshad is playing the role of Aditya in the show.

These days, the show is revolving around Zoya’s life which has become quite problematic after her marriage with Aditya. Zoya is receiving some threatening calls from a lady who is aiming to destroy the Hooda family. While Zoya fights back the situation and tries to save her family. For all the fans who are not able to follow the show regularly, Zoya is fed-up of her troubled married life.

In the middle of all the chaos, Colors Tv shared glimpses of a sizzling romantic scene featuring lead characters Zoya and Aditya. This sudden turn of the storyline has made the fans curious and it is getting a very joyful response from the audience. Followed by this, Jennifer also shared the same promo on her official Instagram account and made the fans go gaga over it.

Here’s the video:

This episode is surely going to be a fiery one popping a lot of eyeballs. The chemistry between them has been irresistible since the start of the show and now, these steamy clips are taking the internet by a storm. While posting it on her official account, Jennifer captioned it with a famous Italian quote which read L’amore Trova la Strada. Let’s make it easy for you, this means love will find a way.

Yes! Jennifer with her wit indicated the turn that the show is going to take. The couple will now be seen romancing on screen and their love will find a way. Rest of the curiosity will now be solved today when the episode will go on air.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More