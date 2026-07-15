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Home > Entertainment News > Jennifer Winget’s Second Wedding: Date, Rumoured Groom, Venue, Guests — Here’s All We Know

Jennifer Winget’s Second Wedding: Date, Rumoured Groom, Venue, Guests — Here’s All We Know

Twelve years after her separation from Karan Singh Grover, actor Jennifer Winget is reportedly embarking on a beautiful new chapter in her personal life. The Beyhadh star is set to exchange vows with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a deeply intimate and private Christian white wedding ceremony held in the United Kingdom.

Jennifer Winget with her rumoured Groom, Image Credits- X/@@BhadMaiJao_ and Instagram/@jenniferwinget1
Jennifer Winget with her rumoured Groom, Image Credits- X/@@BhadMaiJao_ and Instagram/@jenniferwinget1

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 16:22 IST

Jennifer Winget’s Second Wedding: Television star Jennifer Winget is reportedly ready to walk down the aisle once again. Known for her performances in the daily soaps like Saraswatichandra, Bepannaah, and her critically acclaimed, chilling turn as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh, the actor has always kept her personal life under the radar.

If the insider reports from various sources are to be believed, then Jennifer Winget has finally moved on from her high-profile separation from Karan Singh Grover and decided to get married for the second time after 12 long years. From the identity of her partner to the secret destination, here is all we know about Jennifer Winget’s second wedding.

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Who Is Jennifer Winget’s Future Husband William Ishmael?

Reportedly Winget is getting married to her long-term boyfriend William Ishmael. While Ishmael, unlike the previous relationships of the actress, is not from the Indian entertainment industry rather he is a very successful and rich businessman from Singapore.

As a businessman, Ishmael deals in the global financial market where his expertise includes training modules and foreign exchange markets, besides dynamic digital assets. Sources suggest that the couple has been secretly dating each other for quite some time now, always going away to exotic locations and enjoying their time away from all kinds of media attention. During one such getaway, according to reports, Ishmael proposed to the actress with a very romantic gesture, which she immediately agreed to.

When And Where Is The Wedding Ceremony Taking Place?

Fans waiting for information on the date are in for good news since the day is fast approaching. Unlike most Indian locations, the couple has decided to settle for an exotic setting for the wedding ceremony. The unique white wedding ceremony has been slated to happen on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

This wedding will be hosted against the backdrop of the beautiful United Kingdom (UK). Initially, mood boards had indicated winter dates but have finally settled for July 16, 2026.

Who Is On The Jennifer Winget Guest List?

True to Jennifer’s nature of keeping her personal life under the radar and private and away from the sharp media eyes. The same is true when it comes to the wedding and guests as the entire event is designed to be an incredibly private, close-knit gathering. You can expect a few of her friends from the industry and families of the two.

ALSO READ: Musafir Cafe Trailer Out: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana Star In Netflix’s Heartfelt Romantic Drama

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Jennifer Winget’s Second Wedding: Date, Rumoured Groom, Venue, Guests — Here’s All We Know

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Jennifer Winget’s Second Wedding: Date, Rumoured Groom, Venue, Guests — Here’s All We Know

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Jennifer Winget’s Second Wedding: Date, Rumoured Groom, Venue, Guests — Here’s All We Know

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Jennifer Winget’s Second Wedding: Date, Rumoured Groom, Venue, Guests — Here’s All We Know
Jennifer Winget’s Second Wedding: Date, Rumoured Groom, Venue, Guests — Here’s All We Know
Jennifer Winget’s Second Wedding: Date, Rumoured Groom, Venue, Guests — Here’s All We Know
Jennifer Winget’s Second Wedding: Date, Rumoured Groom, Venue, Guests — Here’s All We Know

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