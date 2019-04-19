Jersey movie review: Its Friday again and its that time of the week where you decide which movie to watch at the silver screens this weekend. The much-awaited movie of the year Jersey is finally out and the fans are all excited to see the movie! Starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles the Telugu language action drama movie is based on a budding cricketer who aims to be the best in the world and about how his girlfriend helps and supports him in his ambitions.
A few days back the trailer of the film released and crossed a million views in just an hour! The trailer depicted the hardships and the sufferings of Nani to be the best sportsman in the world. The trailer also midway showed that the duo got married and have a kid too but Nani’s dream of being a cricketer takes a downturn and Shraddha is the only one helping in fulfilling the needs. The trailer of the film has already crossed 5.1 million views on Youtube! If you haven’t still seen the trailer of the movie, take a look here:
Written and helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and bankrolled under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Jersey also stars Sathyaraj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and Rahul Ramakrishna among others in pivotal roles. The twitter is full of praises for the duo and the emotional drama movie, so take a look at what tweeple feel about this movie:
The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and penned by Krishna Kanth. Some of the songs of the movie are Adhento Gaani Vunnapaatuga, Spirit Of Jersey, Padhe Padhe, Prapanchame Alaa and Needa Padadhani. Take a look at their songs here:
Leave a Reply