Jersey movie review: After back to back box office failure, Jersey looks a promising investment for Nani. The Telugu language action drama movie starring Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and Rahul Ramakrishna is a must watch as per critics and fans. Take a look at the trailer inside.

Jersey movie review: Its Friday again and its that time of the week where you decide which movie to watch at the silver screens this weekend. The much-awaited movie of the year Jersey is finally out and the fans are all excited to see the movie! Starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles the Telugu language action drama movie is based on a budding cricketer who aims to be the best in the world and about how his girlfriend helps and supports him in his ambitions.

A few days back the trailer of the film released and crossed a million views in just an hour! The trailer depicted the hardships and the sufferings of Nani to be the best sportsman in the world. The trailer also midway showed that the duo got married and have a kid too but Nani’s dream of being a cricketer takes a downturn and Shraddha is the only one helping in fulfilling the needs. The trailer of the film has already crossed 5.1 million views on Youtube! If you haven’t still seen the trailer of the movie, take a look here:

Written and helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and bankrolled under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Jersey also stars Sathyaraj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and Rahul Ramakrishna among others in pivotal roles. The twitter is full of praises for the duo and the emotional drama movie, so take a look at what tweeple feel about this movie:

Wishing @NameisNani all the very best for #jersey ….Arjun will make his son proud and we will be as well 🤗 pic.twitter.com/dJWv8Avl6K — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 18, 2019

The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and penned by Krishna Kanth. Some of the songs of the movie are Adhento Gaani Vunnapaatuga, Spirit Of Jersey, Padhe Padhe, Prapanchame Alaa and Needa Padadhani. Take a look at their songs here:

It’s never too late to dream the caption itself Justifies the #Jersey Blockbuster written all over it!! Such an emotional second half @NameisNani baahubalian performance stands out!! Such a pride of joy with solid paced second half — vinny (@kirrann_) April 18, 2019

One word https://t.co/OSmxPqsNyS 🙌🏽@NameisNani You never seize to surprise!!

Not able to get over the last 20 minutes!#Jersey

Speciale mention @anirudhofficial! Blockbuster background, lifts the whole emotion to next level! pic.twitter.com/HvLJLvuNfm — Aryan Deepak (@deepakaryan93_) April 19, 2019

Loved the trailer of Jersey!

Really looking forward to this one!

Best wishes to @NameisNani ,@anirudhofficial & the whole team of #Jersey — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) April 18, 2019

Whoever saw #Jersey even without the background score were raving about some scenes in the second half that watching @NameisNani they couldn’t stop their tears. Such is the close-up of a great performer! Wishing great luck to Goutham n team. — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) April 18, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More