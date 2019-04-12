Yesterday Nani took to his official social media handle to share the news of his trailer release and since then the fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer release. The trailer has crossed 1 million views on youtube.

The upcoming cricket drama film Jersey starring Nani and Shradha Srikanth trailer is finally out! In the movie, Jersey Nani plays the role of an aspiring cricketer who wants to make a name for himself and is working very hard for it. Shraddha Srinath is his love interest in the film who supports him in his dream to be a cricketer. The duo shares a lot of steamy and romantic scenes in the movie and shows how Nani often lands in trouble for getting in physical fights with other guys.

The two-minute seventeen-second trailer will keep you hooked to the very second with its romantic action sequences. The movie has been directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri, music has been given by Anirudh Ravichander, edited by Naveen Nooli, and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Midway during the trailer, it cuts down ten years later where the duo is married, all happy have a son too but Nani’s career takes a hit and he is unemployed which makes her the only person making ends meet.

The marriage has turned bitter as the things didn’t turn out as it was supposed to. Shraddha keeps on lashing out on him every now and then during the trailer and in the end, loses her cool when she saw Nani stealing money out of her purse. However, the things turn out well when Nani decides to change for better for his son.

