Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Actor Jessica Alba talked about reprising her role as Sue Storm in the superhero film ‘Fantastic Four’ and shared that she loved the character, reported People.

“Yeah, of course. I loved playing that character,” said Alba of her role in the 2005 film ‘Fantastic Four’ and 2007′ movie ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’.

“I’d be open to anything in the Marvel universe. I’m a fan of all the superhero stories, and it was a great time in my life,” she shared, adding,”So yeah, if they would have me, sure.”

‘Fantastic Four’ is a 2005 superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. It was directed by Tim Story. The film stars Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, Julian McMahon, and Kerry Washington.

‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’ is a sequel to the 2005 film ‘Fantastic Four’, directed by Tim Story. The film stars Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis as the title characters, with Julian McMahon, Kerry Washington, Andre Braugher, Beau Garrett, Doug Jones, and Laurence Fishburne in supporting roles.

Now, Marvel plans to release a new take on the superhero foursome in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is due to hit theaters in 2025.

The main cast will include Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Robert Downey Jr., who previously played Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU, will return to play Doctor Doom. He will play the main antagonist in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, Evans reprises his role of The Human Torch from the mid-2000s superhero films. While talking about reprising the role, he shared, “It was a couple years ago and I got a text from Ryan Reynolds, we’re buddies,” said Evans, adding, “He just said, ‘Listen, if you don’t like this idea, no worries whatsoever. But I have something that could really bring the house down and would let you play a character from your past,” reported People.

