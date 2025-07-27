Home > Entertainment > Jessica Alba’s Steamy Kiss With Top Gun’s Danny Ramirez Amid Divorce Gets The Internet Talking

Jessica Alba is steaming up L.A. with Top Gun hottie Danny Ramirez! Spotted smooching and cozying up post-dinner, are they Hollywood’s hottest new fling? Fresh off her divorce from Cash Warren, is Alba’s sizzling glow-up and playful romance hinting at a wild new chapter?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 27, 2025 12:13:00 IST

Jessica Alba, 44, has heated up the temperature with her sizzling chemistry with with 32-Year-Old Danny Ramirez, her co-star in Top Gun: Maverick. The latest and hottest Hollywood was captured together sharing affectionate moments, hinting towards a relationship.  This blossoming romance is a hot topic after Alba’s divorce from her ex husband Cash Warren. 

Alba And Ramirez’s Passionate Kisses in the City of Angels

As published on Us Weekly and captured by DeuxMoi, on July, 26, 2025, Alba and Ramirez were spotted sharing a kiss outside his Los Angeles residence. They were casually dressed in gray sweatpants, black tops, and baseball caps. the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

 Sources say they were spotted carrying a large potted orchid into Ramirez’s home, hinting at a cozy, domestic vibe. This steamy encounter followed a romantic dinner at West Hollywood’s Alba restaurant, where Jessica’s megawatt smile lit up the night. Their public displays are proof this romance is heating up fast.

From Friends to Lovers: A Casual Connection

Insiders reveal Alba and Ramirez were friends before sparks flew, connected through mutual pals like Eva Longoria. Us Weekly reports their relationship, which began casually, is still “very new,” with Alba keeping things light post-divorce. “She’s having a lot of fun in this new era,” a source told People, noting she’s not ready to introduce Ramirez to her three kids, Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7, whom she shares with Warren. Their flirty Cancun getaway in early July, followed by cozy outings, suggests a playful yet passionate bond.

Alba Navigating Single Life with a Glow-Up

Alba’s ended up her 17 years of romance with Warren in February 2025 after filing for a divorce The split, cited as amicable, followed their separation in December 2024. Alba and Warren still remained dedicated towards their children as co-parents. Alba’s embracing her single-girl era, glowing with confidence as she dives back into acting with projects like The Mark alongside Orlando Bloom. Her romance with Ramirez, described as “noncommittal” by Daily Mail, reflects her focus on fun and freedom while keeping her family first.

Jessica Alba’s post-divorce glow and budding romance with Danny Ramirez are serving up Hollywood’s juiciest new love story, with fans eagerly watching for what’s next.

Tags: hollywoodHollywood couples

