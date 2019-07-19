Jhootha Kahin Ka Movie Review: The movie Jhootha Kahin Ka starring Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor, fails to entertain the audience, makers try to hard to make it funny. Jhootha Kahin Ka is helmed by Smeep Kang.

Jhootha Kahin Ka Movie Review: Rishi Kapoor makes his Bollywood comeback with Jhootha Kahin Ka, while the actor is still in New York for his Cancer treatment, his film is here. The movie revolves around two friends- Varun (Om Kapoor) and Karan (Sunny Singh) and how they weave a web of lies that lead to confusion between their families Rishi Kapoor and Jimmy Shergill.

Directed by Smeep Kang, who has earlier helmed Punjabi films Carry on Jatta, and Carry on Jatta 2 among others, fails to make the audience laugh. The movie, however, did have some funny and hilarious scenes but those were some very small moments in the very long 2 hours 13-minutes long movie. On the positive side, the climax of the movie is hilarious and will remind you of Yamla Pagla Deewana 3.

Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor is just about fine, whereas Rishi Kapoor has made sure to put in all his efforts in this film as his Bollywood comeback. Jimmy Shergil had more of a cameo role, which by now has become a repetition in his comedy films. The two leading ladies of the film were Rucha Vaidya and Nimisha Mehta which just looked good on-screen and that’s about it. It would’ve been better there would have been more to the characters.

The trailer of the movie had crossed 9.3 million views on youtube, and it felt like maybe there would have been more to look up to, but sadly that’s not the case. The movie also features Sunnyleone in an item song, see video:

