Jhootha Kahin Ka song Saturday Night: Rishi Kapoor is all set for his comeback in Bollywood and is gearing up for his film Jhootha Kahin Ka with costars Jimmi Shergill, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh. Recently, the makers released the first song of the film titled Saturday Night.

Jhootha Kahin Ka song Saturday Night: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who was in New York getting treatment for cancer, recently revealed that he has recovered and will be back in Mumbai in the month end. Good news for his fans, Rishi Kapoor will be back on -screen with his upcoming film Jhootha Kahin Ka. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and also features Manoj Joshi, Sunny Singh, Lillete Dubey, Omkar Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill in lead roles.

After creating a buzz with the trailer of the film, the makers are all set to tease the fans with the first song of the film titled Saturday Night. With foot-tapping beats and captivating lyrics, the song is a party anthem of the season. In the song, two boys can be seen dancing and enjoying to the fullest with Natasha’s killer moves which is a treat to the eyes.

Talking about the film, Jootha Kahin Ka narrates the story of two friends played by Omkar Singh and Sunny Singh, who goes abroad to pursue higher education and decides to never return to India again. While Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Omkar’s father, visits his son and gets shocked after looking their lifestyle.

Check out the song of the film–

The trailer of the film released yesterday where Rishi Kapoor wins heart in the mad comedy. Talking about the veteran actor–Rishi Kapoor is among the hardworking and talented actors of the industry who is known for his pathbreaking performances in films like Naseeb Apna Apna, Namastey London, Love Aaj Kal, Sargam, Phool Khile Hian Gulshan Gulshan and Delhi 6

