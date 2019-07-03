The much-awaited trailer of Rishi Kapoor’s comeback movie Jhootha Kahin Ka has finally been released by the makers of the movie. The film, which also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Nimisha Mehta and Rucha Vaidya in key roles is a comedy-drama and the trailer of the movie will tickle your funny bones as it is too hilarious.

The comic-timing of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor in the trailer makes it a must-watch. Also, Jimmy Sheirgill and Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor have also given good performances.

The film marks the comeback of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York for the past few months. Jhootha Kahin Ka has been helmed by Smeep Kang and the movie has been backed by Deepak Mukut and Anuj Sharma under the banner of Shantketan Entertainments. Jhootha Kahin Ka is being distributed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

The trailer of the movie has received a thumbs up from fans and they are anticipating that Rishi Kapoor will be making a powerful comeback on the silver screen after getting treatment for cancer in New York, USA.

Rishi Kapoor is one of the most talented, versatile actors in the Indian film fraternity who is also known as a legendary actor and has given some pathbreaking performances in movies like Bobby, Laila Majnu, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, Sargam, Prem Rog, Naseeb Apna Apna, Namastey London, Delhi-6, Love Aaj Kal, Agneepath, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App