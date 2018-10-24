One of the finest singers and actors of the Bhojpuri film industry Khesari Lal Yadav song Jhuluwa Jhula Liyo Re under the banner Khesari Entertainment has crossed 50 million plus views on the video sharing platform YouTube. Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, lyrics are penned by Pawan Pandey and the music has been given by Shankar Singh.

One of the finest singers and actors of the Bhojpuri film industry Khesari Lal Yadav who is an actor, a model and as well as a singer. He made his breakthrough into the Bhojpuri film industry with his song Bhetai Mela Me from his movie Saajan Chale Sasural in 2012 where he played the role of Sajan and starred opposite popular Bhojpuri stars Smriti Sinha and Neha Shree. After his breakthrough performances in Jaan Tere Naam, Dil Le Gayi Odhaniya Wali, Nagin, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, and Hawa Mein Udta Jaye Mera Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka he became a social media sensation and has a following of 148,000 on his official Instagram account.

Khesari Lal Yadav singing and dancing sensation song Jhuluwa Jhula Liyo Re under the banner Khesari Entertainment has crossed 50 million plus views on the video sharing platform YouTube. Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, lyrics are penned by Pawan Pandey and the music has been given by Shankar Singh.

Khesari Lal Yadav will be next seen in HeraPheri and Naagdev opposite Kajal Raghwani, Dabang Sarkar opposite Akansha Awasthi. The Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav has received Best Popular actor award 2016, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award and UP ratan award in 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More