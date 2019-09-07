Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan's film Jhund is expected to release on December 13, 2019. and the movie will clash with Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2. Jhund is directed by Nagraj Manjule and is based on the true story of Nagpur-based football coach Vijay Barse. Read on for more details.

Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru starrer Jhund is all set to hit the box office on December 13, 2019, after many changes and delays. The filming of the biographical sports-drama began in 2018 and earlier it was slated to release on September 20, 2019. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film is based on the life of Nagpur-based football coach Vijay Barse who is the founder of NGO Slum Soccer and used to teach football to underprivileged street children. Vijay’s story is similar to mathematician Anand Kumar who taught 30 unprivileged kids.

After the success of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, makers of the film are confident about Jhund and believe that the biopic will perform well at the box office. Makers of the film are planning to release the film on December 13 but the movie will clash with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 which is a sequel of 2014 film Mardaani. The movie was based on a lady cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy who busted a child trafficking group. The first part did not collect decent money at the box office but managed to impress the audience by the storyline.

It is assumed that Amitabh starrer Jhund will affect the performance of Mardaani 2 and the makers may decide to change the release date. However, no official statement has been made by the filmmakers of Jhund about December 13 release. Jhund is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films and Aatpat Production.

On the other hand, Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. The action thriller also features Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna, Rajesh Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey. The film is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

