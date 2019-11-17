The makers of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund could face legal proceedings along Big B himself, alleged for cheating and criminally intimidating for the film by a Hyderabad based filmmaker.

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund could face legal proceedings along BigB himself, Alleged for cheating and criminally intimidating for the film by a Hyderabad based filmmaker. Filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar, who is a short film writer and director. Famous for his work in films like The Seventh Bowl has sent legal notices to the makers of Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming Bollywood film Jhund along with the founder of NGO Slum Socker for illegally depicting the life of a slum soccer player Akhilesh Paul in a major part of the film.

Kumar claims that he has bought the exclusive rights for making a multilingual film on the life of Akhilesh Paul in the year 2017. He also wrote an e-mail to the team accusing them of copyright infringement and criminal intimidation but, no appropriate reply was ever received. Though, the film is supposed to be based on the life of the coach of Akhilesh Paul, Vijay Barse as told by the director Nagraj Manjule.

He also claims that he has bought the rights from Soccor Caption Akhilesh Paul but even the player denied it. Various notices have been sent to people related to the film like director Nagraj Manjule, Producer Krishan Kumar along with Chairman of T- Series Bhushan Kumar and the actor playing the lead role in film Amitabh Bachchan.

After getting no proper reply from the makers at the personal level, finally, Kumar decides to drag them in court to stop the screening of the film at any platform. He has also urged the Central Board of Film Certification, not to issue the censor certificate to the film. Actor Amitabh Bachchan just got relieved from his medical conditions due to excessive stress levels and with this. his stress level may heat again. Although Big B is all set for his upcoming projects despite of his bad health.

