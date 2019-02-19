Jhund first look: Sairat director Nagraj Manjule is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the first look of the film, the makers of the film have revealed the release date of the film. Sairat actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar have also apparently joined the star-cast of the film.

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, who directed Marathi blockbuster film Sairat, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his upcoming film Jhund and it stars none other than Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. After raising excitement among cinephiles with the piece of news, the makers of the film have revealed the release date of the film.

Helmed by Nagraj Manjule and bankrolled by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Hiremath, Jhund is slated for a theatrical release on September 20, 2019. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his official Twitter account on Tuesday morning. In the tweet, Taran has attached a photo in which a bunch of kids can be seen lifting a middle-aged man amid cheers and celebration.

Release date finalised… #Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by #Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, to release on 20 Sept 2019… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule. pic.twitter.com/iPMaIyT8Z9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Sairat actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar have also been apparently roped in for the film. As per latest reports, Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and the founder an NGO called Slum Soccer. Amitabh Bachchan, in January, had revealed that he has wrapped up the shooting of Jhund.

Last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Badla co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 8. With this, the actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

