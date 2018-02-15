On completing his 49 glorious years in the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video on Facebook where he is reciting a self-written poem. 49 years back, Big B signed his first movie Saat Hindustani and officially became a part of the Indian film industry.

“T 2615 – 49 years ago I came to the city of dreams and signed my first film .. “Saat Hindustani’ on Feb 15, 1969 ..,” reads the Twitter post shared by Amitabh Bachchan about the midnight. On February 15, 1969, Amitabh Bachchan signed his first movie Saat Hindustani and officially became a part of the Indian film industry. In his post, Big B also shared the stills from his first movie and shred the trivia with the movie. However, his career started with a lot of failures, but today we have no doubt about his fame and superiority. After his nostalgic post, the Shehanshah of Bollywood also shared a recital of the poem, written by him, to share the joy of completing 49 years in the Hindi film industry with his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan, a name that needs no introduction has struggled for decades to become a legend in the film industry. He did not become an overnight star, it was his passion that made him extraordinary. With every movie, he furnished his acting skills and came out to be unbeatable. He has this habit to share his life experiences with fans through his blogs where he pens down his life in the form of his beautifully printed words. Even the beautiful post he shared on his Twitter handle, displays the efforts he made throughout these years to become the Shahenshah of Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Facebook account to share the video of himself, reciting the poem, ‘ji haan huzoor, mai likhta hoon’ for his fans. A few days back, Sr. Bachchan has also shared the poem on his blog named DAY 3613. Amitabh Bachchan has also shared the moments of contemplation before he had started for recording the recital of his poem. In his blog titled DAY 3615, Bachchan wrote: and here be the moment before the start of the recording this afternoon .. at my office at Jalsa .. it still reverberates with the intent to bring out something that has remained hidden till now .. no .. it is just an instinctive moment .. and instincts are ever shy of projection and values in this modern world .. contemplating .. ? I wonder .. I wonder at times whether all this is of truth and permanence .. if not if not .. shall soon find out .. but for the moment it is this ..

Amitabh Bachchan, a name that defines Bollywood. A name that has love of millions bound to it. We guess, there are no appropriate words made to justify the stardom of this ultra legend. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 102 Not Out. The teaser of the movie has been out and after a long time Amitabh Bachchan is working with Rishi Kapoor.