Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi on Tuesday was charged by a sessions court because of abetting the suicide of his girlfriend actor Jiah Khan in 2013. Pancholi, who was present in the court, pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to begin on February 14. The charge of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC attracts a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail. Pancholi’s lawyer Prashant Patil withdrew the discharge plea he had submitted earlier. In January 2014, the Mumbai police filed a 447-page charge sheet and alleged suicide. In July 2014, the Bombay HC transferred the probe to the CBI after Jiah’s mother Rabia alleged murder. But in December 2015, the CBI filed a charge sheet, ruling out murder.

On June 3, 2013, Jiah was found hanging in the bedroom of her Juhu flat, following which Sooraj was arrested and charged with abetment. He was later released on bail. Jiah Khan reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at approximately 11:45 pm in her own bedroom of her Juhu family’s residence in Mumbai on Monday, 3 June 2013, while her mother, Rabiya, and sister, Kavita, were not at home. On 7 June 2013, a six-page suicide note was found by her sister. The note reportedly indicates that Jiah planned to end her life. A transcript mentioning a recent abortion was released by the family. However, her mother later said the purported events did not add up and that she suspected foul play.

Jiah made her debut in Ram Gopal Verma’s controversial romantic thriller Nishabd, where she acted opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She later featured in films like Ghajini and Housefull.