Jimmy Shergill Reveals What Makes Operation Safed Sagar Different From Other Air Force Dramas

Ahead of the premiere of his upcoming series Operation Safed Sagar, actor Jimmy Shergill shared his personal thoughts and feelings related to the film. He explained how this series stands out from other air force related films. Directed by Oni Sen, the film focuses on an untold story of the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows Squadron at the time of Kargil war in 1999. Admitting to the fact that Indian cinema has thoroughly covered the war and stories around it, this series will cover the emotional and psychological weight borne not just by the soldiers but also by their families.

How does Operation Safed Sagar move beyond typical aerial action?

Military heroics have been glorified in Indian movies via the visual magnificence and daredevil dogfights. Since he had acted in the aviation movie Agnipankh in 2004, Shergill understands the defense story better than most actors. But the actor revealed that most popular movies concentrate on the heroics of the battlefield without realizing the day-to-day fears of the defense workers.

This TV series is going to be about the fear of flying that hangs over the pilots each time they take off. Shergill explained that even the ordinary flights have an element of danger attached to them, which makes every flight a war mission for them. It also shows how the silent fear of the waiting family members can make the mission heroic.

“There have been a lot of films made on the Air Force. They’ve shown the drama, the heroism, and everything that comes with it. But what you’re asking is something beyond that. It’s about the emotional aspect of their lives.” — Jimmy Shergill

Which classic film inspired the show’s grounded approach?

In order to explain how rare emotionally charged dramas about the Air Force are, Shergill provided the example of The Right Stuff released by Hollywood in 1983 directed by Philip Kaufman. According to him, there is hardly any movie produced in any corner of the world which successfully combines technical credibility with an emotional portrayal of family life.

It appears that while contemporary movies tend to indulge in dramatic effects, Operation Safed Sagar chooses to take a restrained approach which acknowledges the intelligence of the viewers. Without resorting to sloganeering or exaggeration, the story concentrates on realism and true military procedures.

“Imagine a pilot taking off every single day. Even if he’s just going for a sortie and not into a war, there’s always that thought in his mind: Am I going to come back? Those are the aspects this show explores.” — Jimmy Shergill

What can audiences expect from the Kargil War series?

In this series, Shergill has played a military character Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa, who shares his screen space along with another actor Siddharth, who played as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja. Other members of the ensemble cast include Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, and Adil Hussain. Shot in the high-altitude operational Air Force bases through the advice of veterans of war, this film has made extensive use of realistic sets and aircrafts.

This actor has further disclosed that Operation Safed Sagar has been made into a completely independent show with all of its primary conflicts sorted out in its first season. This military series is being produced by Feel Good Films and Matchbox Shots and will be available on Netflix from August 7, 2026.

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