Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 are all set to treat the fans with its grand opening, celebrities in their slaying avatar, exciting dance numbers and of course the prestigious awards. Jio Filmfare Awards will take place on Saturday, January 20, in Mumbai. Finally, fans can feel relieved as the wait to see all the stars under the same roof will end soon. The prestigious awards will honour the talents of Bollywood. The star-list have names like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Bhumi Padnekar, almost all the stars will be entertaining you at Jio Filmfare Awards.

The Pad Man, Akshay Kumar, will be joining the audience at Jio Filmfare Awards after six long years. To add to your excitement, Jio has made the event open to public and one can also watch their favourite stars perform live. From setting the red carpet on fire to the slaying performances by the stars will make your Saturday night worth spending with Jio Filmfare Awards 2018. Here is some more information regarding the event that will help you to set your calendar according to its schedule of Jio Filmfare Awards 2018.

How to grab Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 tickets:

Bollywood fans can book a ticket online by logging onto BookMyShow.com. the tickets are available in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 300,ooo. The event will start from 7 pm onwards on January 20 at NSCI SVP stadium, Worli, Mumbai.

Where to watch Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 online:

The event will be available on the Jio TV and the updates regarding dance performances and other happenings will be available on the official Twitter handles of Colors TV and Filmfare.

Telecast details for Jio Filmfare Awards 2018:

Jio Filmfare Awards will be telecast on Colors TV. The date and time of the event will be announced by the organisers soon.

List of Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 nominees:

There are all total 21 categories for Jio Filmfare Awards 2018. Check the complete list of nominations below: